Intu Properties PLC (INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Intu Properties PLC to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Intu Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 262 ($3.22) to GBX 296 ($3.64) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.21) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.50 ($3.37).

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) opened at 278.60 on Tuesday. Intu Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 254.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 323.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.92. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.71 billion.

In related news, insider John Whittaker bought 22,258,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £64,326,417.64 ($79,054,218.56).

About Intu Properties PLC

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway, Bristol. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Spain.

