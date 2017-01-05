Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. Benchmark Co. set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Intevac in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Intevac worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) opened at 8.90 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $186.28 million. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business earned $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intevac will post ($0.43) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and a provider of digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. Intevac is engaged in the design and development of thin-film processing systems.

