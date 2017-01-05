InterOil Corporation (IOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterOil Corporation (NYSE:IOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “InterOil Corporation is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea. The Company is also engaged in the distribution of refined products under its branded name InterOil Products Limited; and in the refining and liquefaction of jet fuel, diesel, and gasoline, naphtha and low sulfur waxy residue. InterOil Corporation is based in Cairns, Australia. “

InterOil Corporation (NYSE:IOC) opened at 47.50 on Wednesday. InterOil Corporation has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm’s market cap is $2.38 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

InterOil Corporation (NYSE:IOC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company earned $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that InterOil Corporation will post ($1.65) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $13,391,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $322,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of InterOil Corporation during the second quarter worth about $9,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterOil Corporation by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About InterOil Corporation

InterOil Corporation (InterOil) is an oil and gas business with a sole focus on Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company’s segments include Upstream and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes exploration, appraisal and development of hydrocarbon structures in PNG. The Corporate segment provides support to the Company’s other business segments through business development and improvement activities, general services, administration, human resources, executive management, financing and treasury, government affairs and investor relations.

