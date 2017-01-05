InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INTERDIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS develops and markets advanced digital wireless telecommunications systems using proprietary technologies for voice and data communications and has developed an extensive patent portfolio related to those technologies. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.63.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) opened at 91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.68 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will post $8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/interdigital-inc-idcc-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1140771.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Roath sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $533,723.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,887.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $476,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 77.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 73.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in InterDigital by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in InterDigital by 9.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company has designed and developed a range of technologies that are used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including second generation (2G), third generation (3G), fourth generation (4G) and IEEE 802 related products and networks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.