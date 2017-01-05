Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) CMO David Shapiro Sells 988 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CMO David Shapiro sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $102,672.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, David Shapiro sold 1,350 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $134,662.50.

On Monday, October 10th, David Shapiro sold 411 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $63,022.74.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) traded down 2.80% on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 457,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.62 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $177.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,287.95% and a negative return on equity of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1051.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($15.64) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 381.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

