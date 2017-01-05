Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDTI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 316,421 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,265,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 868,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 76,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 126.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 797,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 444,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) traded down 1.96% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 1,013,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Integrated Device Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.99 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology, Inc. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDTI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other news, Director Norman P. Taffe sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,802.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew D. Brandalise sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $242,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,493.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

