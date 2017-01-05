Insider Selling: United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Sells 57,000 Shares of Stock

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) VP Tony Verzura sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $86,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,323,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,627,900.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Tony Verzura sold 39,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $59,280.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tony Verzura sold 46,980 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $49,798.80.

On Thursday, December 15th, Tony Verzura sold 60,738 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $66,204.42.

On Friday, December 2nd, Tony Verzura sold 40,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tony Verzura sold 47,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $59,690.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tony Verzura sold 10,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Tony Verzura sold 43,170 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $28,923.90.

On Monday, October 10th, Tony Verzura sold 53,964 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $27,521.64.

Shares of United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) opened at 1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The firm’s market cap is $66.49 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Sells 57,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/insider-selling-united-cannabis-corp-cnab-vp-sells-57000-shares-of-stock/1140595.html.

About United Cannabis Corp

United Cannabis Corporation is engaged in medical spa management business. The Company focuses on providing products, services and intellectual property to the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana infused products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Cannabis Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Cannabis Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.