Insider Selling: Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Director Sells 69,182 Shares of Stock

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 69,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,787,662.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Quadracci Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 24,324 shares of Quad Graphics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $687,882.72.

Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 25.55 on Thursday. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.30 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Quad Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Quad Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie cut Quad Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a print and marketing services provider. The Company’s operating segments are the United States Print and Related Services, and International. The Company operates primarily in the commercial print portion of the printing industry as a printer of retail inserts, publications, catalogs, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products and global paper procurement.

