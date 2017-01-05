Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) COO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO John Wasson sold 5,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) traded down 2.00% on Thursday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 99,572 shares. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.99.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $306.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $513,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $1,533,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 723,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth $250,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair cut ICF International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc, formerly ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC, provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology and policy consulting and implementation services. It operates through professional services for government and commercial clients segment.

