Insider Selling: Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Director Sells 458 Shares of Stock

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $80,594.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) traded down 0.99% during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.37. The company had a trading volume of 506,245 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.64. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $190.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $188.00 price objective on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,493,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $805,449,000 after buying an additional 108,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after buying an additional 100,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,709,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,282,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,683,000 after buying an additional 249,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,142,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc (Cooper) is a medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc (CooperVision) and CooperSurgical, Inc (CooperSurgical). CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision offers Biofinity monthly spherical, toric and multifocal lenses under the Avaira brand.

