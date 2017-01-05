Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) VP Sells 8,256 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) VP Jason Joseph sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $138,453.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) traded down 0.41% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 378,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Brooks Automation had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $157.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently -39.22%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.
