Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Insider Sells 6,752 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Francis J. Murphy sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $419,636.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Francis J. Murphy sold 3,785 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $252,800.15.
Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded down 3.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. 1,679,390 shares of the stock traded hands. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15.
Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm earned $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.
Acacia Communications Company Profile
Acacia Communications, Inc is a provider of coherent interconnect products for communications networks relied upon by cloud infrastructure operators and content and communications service providers. The Company’s product family includes AC100-MSA, AC100-CFP, CFP2-ACO and AC400 Flex. Its AC100-MSA product family includes AC100-G, AC100-S and AC100-C.
