Insider Buying: Guess?, Inc. (GES) CEO Purchases 2,724 Shares of Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CEO Amigo Victor Herrero bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $33,369.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,480.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded down 3.34% during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,857 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.61. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.
Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.37 million. Guess? had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 118.42%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Guess? by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after buying an additional 973,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guess? by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,175,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after buying an additional 698,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Guess? by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,540,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after buying an additional 355,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Guess? by 100.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on GES. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a $15.00 price target on Guess? and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, which includes its retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America; Europe, which includes its wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations in Europe and the Middle East; Asia, which includes its retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia; Americas Wholesale, which includes its wholesale operations in the Americas, and Licensing, which includes licensing operations of the Company across the world.
