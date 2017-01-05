Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ITEK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
ITEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price target on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.
Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ITEK) opened at 1.80 on Wednesday. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm’s market cap is $48.47 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 939,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 210,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 41.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 202,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.
