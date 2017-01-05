InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Annual Dividend of $0.01 (IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) opened at 2.23 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm’s market cap is $21.58 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. The Trust, with its affiliates RRF Limited Partnership and InnSuites Hotels, Inc, owns interest and operates approximately four hotels, provides management services for approximately six hotels and provides trademark license services for approximately seven hotels.

