Innocoll Holdings (INNL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Innocoll Holdings (NASDAQ:INNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Innocoll Holdings develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products and medical devices through its proprietary collagen-based technologies. The company’s product include CollaGUARD(Ex-US), CollatampG(R), Septocoll(R), RegenePro(R), Collieva(R), CollaCare(R), Collexa(R) and Zorpreva(TM). It operates primarily in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the United States. Innocoll AG, formerly known as Innocoll GmbH, is headquartered in Athlone, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on INNL. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Innocoll Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 30th. FBR & Co dropped their price target on shares of Innocoll Holdings from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Innocoll Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of Innocoll Holdings (NASDAQ:INNL) opened at 0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $20.20 million. Innocoll Holdings has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Innocoll Holdings (NASDAQ:INNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Innocoll Holdings had a negative net margin of 1,284.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,226.28%. Equities analysts predict that Innocoll Holdings will post ($2.38) EPS for the current year.

About Innocoll Holdings

Innocoll Holdings Public Limited Company is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late-stage development programs. The Company operates through the segment of manufacture and sale of collagen-based pharmaceutical products. It utilizes collagen-based technology platform to develop its biodegradable and bioresorbable products and product candidates, which can be broken down by the body without the need for surgical removal or applied topically.

