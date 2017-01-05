Infosys Limited (INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,244,387 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 47,008,231 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,089,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 37.7% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 12,715,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,811,000 after buying an additional 3,481,819 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited during the third quarter worth $42,966,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited during the third quarter worth $26,226,000. Finally, Trilogy Global Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited by 67.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 3,556,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,126,000 after buying an additional 1,434,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) opened at 15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Infosys Limited had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Infosys Limited in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Infosys Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Infosys Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

