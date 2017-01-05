Inditex SA (ITX) Receives €35.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inditex SA (BME:ITX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.28 ($36.75).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITX shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, S&P Global Inc. set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Inditex SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Inditex SA Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

