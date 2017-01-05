INC Research Holdings, Inc. (INCR) Short Interest Down 48.8% in December

INC Research Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,363 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 30th total of 1,896,750 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,199 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

INCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of INC Research Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered INC Research Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on INC Research Holdings in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. INC Research Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) opened at 52.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.76. INC Research Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. INC Research Holdings had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $259.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that INC Research Holdings will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 10.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 93.3% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 119,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 57,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the second quarter worth about $3,350,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 62.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/inc-research-holdings-inc-incr-short-interest-down-48-8-in-december/1140637.html.

About INC Research Holdings

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

Receive News & Ratings for INC Research Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INC Research Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.