IDEX Corporation (IEX) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD cut its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in IDEX Corporation were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 74.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 499,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,977,000 after buying an additional 213,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,239,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,453,000 after buying an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,656,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,059,000 after buying an additional 119,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation during the second quarter worth about $7,247,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) traded down 1.05% on Thursday, hitting $90.68. 74,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.18. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $95.76.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. IDEX Corporation had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. IDEX Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/idex-corporation-iex-stake-reduced-by-blackrock-group-ltd/1141056.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $101.00 target price on shares of IDEX Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX Corporation from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of IDEX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

In other IDEX Corporation news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $302,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $556,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.