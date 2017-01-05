IAMGOLD Corp (IMG) Receives C$4.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Corp from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 90,000 shares of IAMGOLD Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$477,000.00.

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) opened at 5.58 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.51 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. IAMGOLD Corp has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

About IAMGOLD Corp

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of mineral resource properties across the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations and exploration properties, as well as various royalty interests on mineral resource properties. All gold produced by IAMGOLD is in the form of dore bars, which is sold to gold refineries in North America and Europe.

