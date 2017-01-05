Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Investec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock. Investec’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Huntsworth plc to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) opened at 39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 128.16 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.58. Huntsworth plc has a one year low of GBX 34.00 and a one year high of GBX 48.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huntsworth plc’s (HNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Investec” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/huntsworth-plcs-hnt-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-investec/1140853.html.

In other news, insider Paul Taaffe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,158.17). Also, insider Neil Jones bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,675.06).

Huntsworth plc Company Profile

Huntsworth plc is a United Kingdom-based public relations and integrated healthcare communications company. The Company operates through segments, including Citigate, Grayling, Huntsworth Health and Red. Citigate offers communications services, including global financial, investor relations, corporate, consumer and public policy communications consultancy with an integrated network across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.