Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Being the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, Huntington Ingalls continues to boast stable financials and regular cash returns to shareholders. In addition, its multi-year stability in shipbuilding is likely to lead to robust cash flow. Further, the company outperformed the Zacks Categorized Aerospace-Defense industry, in the last twelve months. In a bid to optimize and expand its service portfolio over the long haul, the company recently announced the acquisition of Camber Corporation. That said, Huntington Ingalls' limited commercial exposure and high dependence on the government may deal a heavy blow to margins amid uncertain U.S. defense spending trends.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HII. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) opened at 191.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $191.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post $10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1140481.html.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Kastner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,566,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew J. Mulherin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,701,110.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc (HII) designs, builds, overhauls and repairs ships for the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard. The Company is the designer, builder and refueler of nuclear powered aircraft carriers, a builder of amphibious assault and expeditionary warfare ships for the United States Navy and the sole builder of National Security Cutters (NSCs) for the United States Coast Guard.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.