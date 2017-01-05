HS Management Partners LLC Has $75,260,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183,950 shares during the period. lululemon athletica inc. comprises 3.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica inc. were worth $75,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 53.9% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 131.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 69.41 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.43.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company earned $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.81 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Thursday. FBR & Co raised lululemon athletica inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $79.00 target price on lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of lululemon athletica inc. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

About lululemon athletica inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc is a designer, distributor and retailer of technical athletic apparel. The Company’s segments include Company-operated stores, Direct to consumer and Other. The Company offers a line of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities and athletic pursuits, such as yoga, running, other sweaty pursuits and athletic wear for female youth.

