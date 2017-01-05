Hoya Corp. (HOCPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) opened at 42.18 on Monday. Hoya Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Hoya Corp. Company Profile

HOYA Corporation is a diversified, multinational company and a supplier of high-tech and healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Information Technology, Life Care and Other. The Information Technology segment consists of electronics-related products and imaging-related products. The Life Care segment comprises healthcare-related products and medical-related products.

