Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $243,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 364.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 116.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.71 and a 1-year high of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $131.25 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Honeywell International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

