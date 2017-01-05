Honeywell International Inc. Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,201,000. Coca-Cola Company (The) accounts for 1.0% of Honeywell International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 65.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 13.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,667,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,815 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $44.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr cut Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

