Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Overweight

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on Hologic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price objective on Hologic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. Hologic has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 31,470 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine Ullian sold 18,236 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $727,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hologic by 12.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,308,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,016,000 after buying an additional 4,729,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,537,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,185,000 after buying an additional 1,992,898 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $48,888,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 276.7% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,818,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,913,000 after buying an additional 1,335,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $45,302,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

