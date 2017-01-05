Holcim Ltd. (HCMLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) opened at 10.48 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $31.84 billion. Holcim has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

LafargeHolcim Ltd is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. It provides cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete and asphalt products, as well as associated services and solutions.

