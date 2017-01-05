Hogg Robinson Group plc’s (HRG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 81 ($1.00) target price on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Hogg Robinson Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hogg Robinson Group plc (LON:HRG) opened at 70.00 on Thursday. Hogg Robinson Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.78. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 226.65 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/hogg-robinson-group-plcs-hrg-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-panmure-gordon/1140653.html.

In other Hogg Robinson Group plc news, insider Ashley Hubka bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($41,784.44).

About Hogg Robinson Group plc

Hogg Robinson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an international corporate services company, which provides cloud-based software to help clients in travel, expense, payments and data management. It has two core activities: Travel Management, which is analyzed into three geographic segments, including Fraedom Travel, and Technology, which includes the Fraedom Payments and Expense operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hogg Robinson Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.