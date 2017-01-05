Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Shares of Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) opened at 104.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. Hershey Company has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hershey Company (The)’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

In related news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 6,448 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $644,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) during the second quarter worth $15,500,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,697,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,435,000 after buying an additional 94,543 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 18.6% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey Company (The)

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

