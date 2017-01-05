Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) PT Set at $29.00 by Jefferies Group

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been given a $29.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRTX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 8.877% on Thursday, reaching $12.575. 1,851,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post ($4.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,752,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,156,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,450,000 after buying an additional 516,166 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 58,039 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.