Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Holds Stake in Bunge Limited (BG)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. held its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,822 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Limited were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Limited by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bunge Limited by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 118,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Bunge Limited by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) traded down 1.62% during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 874,036 shares. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Bunge Limited had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post $4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Edible oil products and milling products segments include businesses that produce and sell edible oil based products, including vegetable oils, shortenings, margarines and mayonnaise, and milled grain products, such as wheat flours, corn-based products and rice.

