Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Holds Position in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. held its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,428 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 950,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,099,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 53.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,984,000 after buying an additional 334,778 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 377,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 67,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 742,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. 3,284,643 shares of the company traded hands. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Vetr raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

In other news, Director John H. Forsgren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.80 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho purchased 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

