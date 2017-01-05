HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HD Supply Holdings were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 29.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 481.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 205,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 169,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) traded down 1.80% during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,699 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter. HD Supply Holdings had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/hd-supply-holdings-inc-hds-position-boosted-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1141210.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on HD Supply Holdings from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised HD Supply Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In related news, insider John Stegeman sold 7,657 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $316,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD Supply Holdings Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company provides a range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers in maintenance, repair and operations, water infrastructure and residential and non-residential construction sectors. The Company operates in three segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, and Construction & Industrial-White Cap.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.