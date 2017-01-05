HCP, Inc. (HCP) Given a $30.00 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has been given a $30.00 target price by research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HCP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr cut HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

Shares of HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 30.44 on Tuesday. HCP has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. The firm’s market cap is $14.25 billion.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCP will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in HCP during the third quarter worth about $193,545,000. State Street Corp raised its position in HCP by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,551,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,338,000 after buying an additional 4,237,902 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in HCP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,390,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,005,000 after buying an additional 3,565,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCP by 119.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,484,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,032,000 after buying an additional 2,986,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in HCP by 156.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,895,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after buying an additional 2,374,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCP

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

