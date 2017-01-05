Hammerson plc (HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 730 ($8.97) to GBX 750 ($9.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 725 ($8.91) to GBX 665 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.76) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 576 ($7.08) to GBX 658 ($8.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.76) target price on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 627.94 ($7.72).

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) opened at 565.00 on Tuesday. Hammerson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 400.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 557.18. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.44 billion.

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom (UK) and France. The Company’s properties include shopping centers, convenient retail parks and premium outlet villages.

