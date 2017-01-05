Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075,029 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 527,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $138,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton Company by 51.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 33.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 1,290.5% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 55.89 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.31 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Halliburton Company had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.98%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.96 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Halliburton Company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Halliburton Company from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,058.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 55,299 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 302,261 shares in the company, valued at $15,113,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

