Haitong Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Kingfisher plc (KGF)

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Haitong Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.32) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Haitong Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.55) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 362 ($4.45) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.79) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 343.58 ($4.22).

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at 340.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.22. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.73 billion. Kingfisher plc has a 12 month low of GBX 269.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 390.60.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

