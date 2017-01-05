Haitong Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NEXT plc (NXT)

NEXT plc (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Haitong Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 5,900 ($72.51) price objective on the stock. Haitong Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NEXT plc to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 4,800 ($58.99) to GBX 5,000 ($61.45) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($73.12) target price on shares of NEXT plc in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Investec dropped their target price on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 4,900 ($60.22) to GBX 4,580 ($56.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of NEXT plc from GBX 5,350 ($65.75) to GBX 5,125 ($62.98) and set a ” hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,356.65 ($65.83).

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) opened at 4085.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.92 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,912.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,027.10. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,550.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,110.00.

About NEXT plc

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

