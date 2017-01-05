GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 562,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 188,837 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lowe fs LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11,938.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 0.009% during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.525. 4,183,890 shares of the company traded hands. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.892 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company earned $30.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 67.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

