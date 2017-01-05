Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) opened at 27.96 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/grupo-financiero-galicia-s-a-ggal-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1140706.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fis Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.