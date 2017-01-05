Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Groupon from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 3.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.01 billion. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The coupon company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm earned $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,366 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 177,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 17.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,362 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 175,935 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Groupon by 35.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,379,661 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 363,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces throughout the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and international operations (Rest of World).

