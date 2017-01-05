Greif Bros. Corporation (GEF) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Greif Bros. Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) opened at 53.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.50. Greif Bros. Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Greif Bros. Corporation had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm earned $867.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greif Bros. Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/greif-bros-corporation-gef-upgraded-by-robert-w-baird-to-outperform/1140775.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Greif Bros. Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Greif Bros. Corporation by 72.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif Bros. Corporation during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greif Bros. Corporation during the third quarter worth about $451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Greif Bros. Corporation during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greif Bros. Corporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 253,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Greif Bros. Corporation Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s products include steel, fiber and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned industrial containers, and offers services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Bros. Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Bros. Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.