Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) (TSE:TCK.B) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,702,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,699 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 822.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,054,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,363,000 after buying an additional 25,014,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $84,610,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 981.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,117,000 after buying an additional 4,280,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,504,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) remained flat at $25.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd. will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-increases-position-in-teck-resources-ltd-tck/1140998.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCK. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Dundee Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) (TSE:TCK.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.