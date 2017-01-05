Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $51,046,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil Limited were worth $51,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,213,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,823,000 after buying an additional 3,301,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,778,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,524,000 after buying an additional 687,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,359,000 after buying an additional 566,005 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited by 168.5% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Finally, EverPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited during the second quarter worth approximately $10,249,000.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 20,335 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.14. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Imperial Oil Limited’s payout ratio is currently 170.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-51046000-stake-in-imperial-oil-limited-imo/1140995.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

About Imperial Oil Limited

Imperial Oil Ltd is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.