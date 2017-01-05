Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.78 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $945.55.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 807.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $795.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $785.16. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $839.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 173.4% in the second quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,906,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

