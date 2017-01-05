Glynn Capital Management LLC Has $22,843,000 Stake in Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Salesforce.com accounts for about 7.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Salesforce.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $31,592,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,096,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,108,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $58,994,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 2,066,613 shares of the company were exchanged. Salesforce.com Inc has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce.com Inc will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.52 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr raised shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,155,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,262,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $48,696.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

