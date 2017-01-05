GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) had its price objective lowered by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,600 ($19.66) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,870 ($22.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,900 ($23.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.12) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 1,800 ($22.12) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,714.57 ($21.07).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1573.00 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,314.26 and a one year high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 76.54 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,516.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,603.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/05/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-price-target-cut-to-gbx-1600-by-analysts-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co/1140729.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,643 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £28,752.50 ($35,335.50). Also, insider Sir Andrew P. Witty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,636 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £163,600 ($201,056.90).

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.