Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $86.88 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.01. 9,413,125 shares of the stock traded hands. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 100.57%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In related news, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $7,860,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,204,433 shares in the company, valued at $235,814,224.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

